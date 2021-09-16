Reviewing Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Value Line alerts:

This table compares Value Line and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 55.09% 36.10% 19.42% Focus Financial Partners 0.49% 26.13% 7.32%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Value Line and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Focus Financial Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00

Focus Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Value Line.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Value Line and Focus Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.39 million 7.90 $23.28 million N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners $1.36 billion 2.78 $28.05 million $2.60 20.10

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Risk and Volatility

Value Line has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Value Line on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.