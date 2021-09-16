Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $869,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at $869,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,686,547 shares of company stock valued at $108,555,903. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

