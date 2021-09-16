Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RXEEY shares. Citigroup raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Rexel has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

