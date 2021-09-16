Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $80.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.69.

RZLT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. purchased 34,482,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

