RH (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $730.33.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RH traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $686.34. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $688.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.06. RH has a twelve month low of $330.64 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 157.76%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,105,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

