Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Fulgent Genetics worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $1,346,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 123.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

