Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,105 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pegasystems were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Pegasystems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems stock opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.63 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

