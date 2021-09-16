Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,559 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Meredith were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. S&T Bank increased its holdings in Meredith by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 492,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 56,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meredith by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 56,524 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Meredith by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

