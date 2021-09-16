Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 506,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MultiPlan stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

