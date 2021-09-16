Richard H. Little Purchases 3,000 Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Richard H. Little acquired 3,000 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $23,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BATL opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.82.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.37 million during the quarter.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
