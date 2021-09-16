RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $1,753,350.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares in the company, valued at $45,607,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $218.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.12. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

