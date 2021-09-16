Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $12.79 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $140,353.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00111768 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026264 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

