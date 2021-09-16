Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.9% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $340.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.03. The stock has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.