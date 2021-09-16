Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 56,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,189,000 after purchasing an additional 113,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $116.87. 16,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,896. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

