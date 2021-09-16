Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.69. 9,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

