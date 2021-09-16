Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 107,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,720,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,358,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.20. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,719. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.46 and its 200-day moving average is $181.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.