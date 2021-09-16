RiverTree Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 0.8% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

NYSE:FCX traded down $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 923,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,448,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

