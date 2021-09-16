RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMGC. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

RMGC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,779. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

