Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,143 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 156,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $319.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.