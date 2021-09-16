Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 23,641 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,586 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after purchasing an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.