Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.41 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1,057.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $161.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

