Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,449 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,838 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 430,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $172,597.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $372,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,176.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,697 shares of company stock worth $3,277,962 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

