Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Trading Up 4.3%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares were up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 34,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,867,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Romeo Power by 27.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Romeo Power by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 660,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.