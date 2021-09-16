Ronald Allen Louks Sells 7,320 Shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Stock

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $15,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald Allen Louks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 9,200 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $18,032.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Ronald Allen Louks sold 1,505 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $3,521.70.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $38,209.90.

NH stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64. NantHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NantHealth by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

