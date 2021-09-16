Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

