Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 51.0% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $17.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,886.59. 34,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,767.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,470.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

