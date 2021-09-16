Roth Capital Lowers Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KOR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Shares of Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 5.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 13.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.