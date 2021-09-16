Roth Capital Lowers Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KOR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
