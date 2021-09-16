Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on N-able (NYSE:NABL)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NABL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $13.56 on Monday. N-able has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

