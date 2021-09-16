Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Lifted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 2.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $276,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after purchasing an additional 714,939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after purchasing an additional 597,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,460,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,982,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,460,000 after purchasing an additional 215,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

RY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.16. 13,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,931. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

