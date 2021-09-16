Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBD.B. upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.60.

Shares of BBD.B stock remained flat at $C$1.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,702. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

