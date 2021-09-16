Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$140.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$140.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

TSE:RY opened at C$129.56 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$134.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$123.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,732. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

