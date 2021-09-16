Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Gap Up to $108.66

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.66, but opened at $111.60. Royal Gold shares last traded at $110.24, with a volume of 697 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

