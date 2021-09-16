Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

NYSE RSI opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,679.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

