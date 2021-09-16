Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Northwestern University acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $31.02 on Thursday. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

