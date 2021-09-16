Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,248 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 124,799 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $88.66.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.
In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.
