Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,248 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 124,799 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

