Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.