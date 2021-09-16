Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Varex Imaging worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,509 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after acquiring an additional 404,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $4,778,000.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

