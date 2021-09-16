Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,808,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,969,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 872,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,907,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,958,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,901,516.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,864 shares of company stock worth $79,596,274 over the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.