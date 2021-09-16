Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 12,561 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Buckle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Buckle by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,874,615. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKE opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

