Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,701 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDM shares. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

