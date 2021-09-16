Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ryerson worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $882.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.