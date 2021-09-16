SafeInsure (SINS) Market Capitalization Hits $172,634.85

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $172,634.85 and $364.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00021629 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,451,194 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.