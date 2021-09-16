Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 143.2% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SGA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.07. 3,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,451. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $131.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 15,848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

