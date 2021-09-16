Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.