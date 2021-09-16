Sandra I. Coufal Sells 5,000 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $21,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $228.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tricida during the second quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 20.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

