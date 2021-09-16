Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $12,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $11,766,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,746,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,621,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 543,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 244,616 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,121. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

