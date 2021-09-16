Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $17.02

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $16.46. Sasol shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 2,583 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.