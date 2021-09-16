Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SCFLF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SCFLF stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

