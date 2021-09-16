Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of SCHN opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 456,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

