Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 8.7% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $31,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,709. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.